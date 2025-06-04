Suniel Shetty describes Virat and Anushka’s emotional moment after IPL win as 'a love story sealed with glory'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s triumphant IPL win, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared his admiration for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt post-match moment.

Describing their emotional embrace as “a love story sealed with glory,” Shetty praised the couple for their enduring bond, both on and off the field. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhadkan' actor shared a sweet video of Anushka running toward Virat as they share a warm hug after the historic win. The actress is seen wiping her husband's tears. Sharing this heartwarming moment, Suniel reflected on Virat Kohli’s long and passionate journey in the Indian Premier League.

Calling Kohli “the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar,” Shetty praises him as one of the most passionate and aggressive competitors in the league, someone who has brought unmatched intensity and charisma to the tournament. The 63-year-old actor wrote, “18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief. And… destiny finally wore Red. Virat Kohli — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul. This isn’t just a win. It’s a love story sealed with glory @virat.kohli @anushkasharma.”

Notably, Suniel Shetty also included the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from Anushka Sharma’s film “Sultan” in the video.

Many film stars, such as Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Shanthanu Baghyaraj, extended their congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for clinching their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) championship.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, one of the earliest to applaud the RCB team, took to his X timeline to share a heartfelt congratulatory message. He wrote, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans. You have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It's a happy happy moment to see." (sic).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made history on June 3 by clinching their first-ever Indian Premier League title, ending an 18-year-long wait, with a memorable victory over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, passionately cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, and the RCB team throughout the match. After the big win, Virat broke down in tears and rushed to Anushka, who embraced him tightly.

