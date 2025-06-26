Subhash Ghai recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful contribution to ‘Pardes’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about the making of his iconic 1997 film “Pardes.”

Sharing a nostalgic behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s shoot at Fatehpur Sikri, Ghai reflected on the passionate collaboration that brought the story to life. In his heartfelt note, the director emphasized that a memorable film like “Pardes” is only possible when writers, directors, and actors come together with equal passion and commitment.

He credited the film’s emotional depth and timeless appeal to the combined efforts of his co-writer Neeraj Pathak, dialogue writer Javed Siddiqui, and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan—especially in powerful scenes like the film’s climax.

Subhash Ghai posted a BTS image featuring SRK and other members of the film's team. In the photo, the director is seen explaining a scene to the actor. For the caption, Ghai wrote, “A memorable film like Pardes can be made only when writers director n actors work together passionately in building up every moment of film That happened exactly when my co-writer Neeraj Pathak my dialogue writer Javed Siddiqui. N my super actor Shahrukh khan put their full energy in creating n performing a scene like this in climax I Just got a picture of shooting of Pardes in Fatehpur Sikri When imagination meets creativity & if they together hit the right notes.....Magic happens. Like each film of yours did sir.”

“Pardes,” a musical romance, was helmed by Subhash Ghai, who also served as the producer and co-writer under his banner, Mukta Arts. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, alongside debutants Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri. It also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Alok Nath, Amrish Puri, and Himani Shivpuri.

The film was later adapted into Telugu as “Pelli Kanuka” in 1998, featuring Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi, and Banumathi Ramakrishna. “Pardes” was released on 8 August 1997.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.