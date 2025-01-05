From struggle to success: Seema Devi's journey of transformation with Jeevika Yojana

Vaishali (Bihar), Jan 5 (IANS) Seema Devi, a resilient resident of Bihar's Vaishali, once found herself in despair, as managing her household was a challenge, but when her husband fell seriously ill, the weight of her responsibilities became overwhelming. Facing the dual challenge of treating her sick husband and raising her children, she was uncertain how she would navigate this difficult phase.

However, today, she stands strong, managing her family and earning a livelihood of Rs 1,000 daily, a remarkable turnaround she credits to the Jeevika Yojana.

Speaking to IANS, Seema opened up about her transformative journey.

"My husband had respiratory problems, and during his treatment, I heard about the Jeevika Yojana from some of the women in the hospital. They encouraged me to join the programme, and with their help, I became a part of the scheme," she recalled.

The first instalment of Rs 10,000 she received from the scheme became her stepping stone. Encouraged by the support from the women around her, Seema ventured on a new path.

"With the guidance of the Jeevika group, I purchased a goat, sold it, and used the proceeds to start a small shop," she added.

Now, her small business is thriving, and Seema earns Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 a day.

“My children are going to school and getting the education they deserve,” Seema beamed, her face reflecting the pride of a mother who had fought against all odds.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also lauded the impact of the Jeevika Yojana, calling it a lifeline for women in the state.

"Earlier, women faced numerous challenges. But with the Jeevika self-help groups, which we fondly call Jeevika Didis, women have been empowered to move forward. If they need any assistance, we are here to help," he said.

The Jeevika Yojana, a transformative initiative in Bihar, offers financial support to women from economically weaker backgrounds. Under this scheme, groups of 10 to 12 women come together, form a collective, and open a bank account. The women in these groups can avail of loans to kick-start small businesses, thereby uplifting their families and communities. For women like Seema Devi, Jeevika Yojana has truly been a blessing, helping them rise above financial struggles and secure a brighter future for themselves and their families.

