Strike by fishermen in TN‘s Rameswaram against frequent arrests by Sri Lankan Navy enters 8th day

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The strike by fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram against the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy entered its eighth day on Monday. The strike has caused a loss of over Rs 7 crore so far.

The continuing arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the maritime boundary have triggered an indefinite strike by the fishing community in Rameswaram.

The Sri Lankan Navy has been detaining fishermen from Tamil Nadu who, according to Colombo, intrude into its territorial waters.

The latest incidents have intensified anger among the fishing community of Rameswaram, who argue that they have traditionally depended on these waters for generations and are being unfairly targeted.

In protest, fishermen in Rameswaram launched a strike on August 11, suspending all fishing operations. For over a week, hundreds of mechanised boats have remained anchored at the shores, with owners and crews determined not to resume work until their safety is assured.

Fishermen’s representatives have reiterated that unless the Centre intervenes diplomatically with Sri Lanka and secures a permanent solution, they will continue their agitation.

The strike has caused a severe financial setback, with the local economy already reporting losses exceeding Rs 7 crore. The usually busy fishing harbour, known for its trade in prawns, crabs, and other seafood, has fallen silent.

Auction houses, ice factories, and seafood exporters have all been paralysed, leaving thousands of workers who depend on the fishing sector without income.

Local leaders of fishermen’s unions said their demand is straightforward: an end to recurring arrests.

“We cannot risk our lives every time we go to sea. The government must act swiftly and bring back our brothers languishing in Sri Lankan prisons,” a union leader said.

The crisis has also impacted daily-wage workers and ancillary industries such as boat repair workshops, net suppliers, and transporters.

With no fresh catch available, local shops and seafood markets are reporting shortages, hitting consumers as well.

The fishermen have warned that if the Centre and state do not take immediate steps, they will be forced to intensify their agitation. They are pressing for compensation from the Tamil Nadu government and a permanent diplomatic mechanism with Sri Lanka to prevent such arrests in the future.

