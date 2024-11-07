States told to speed up rollout of agricultural schemes funded by Centre

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Thursday urged the states to expedite the execution of Centrally Sponsored Schemes by ensuring timely fund allocation and addressing issues related to state contributions and Single Nodal Account (SNA) balances.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Dr Devesh Chaturvedi emphasised the importance of operationalising SNA-SPARSH, returning unutilised balances and interest, and promptly submitting utilisation certificates.

The issue was discussed at a midterm review of agricultural schemes implemented by the northern states at a meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in the national capital.

Top officials from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi discussed the progress and ways to address challenges in the effective implementation of these schemes.

During the meeting, Chaturvedi urged states to focus on improving the implementation of major schemes, including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana, where non-performing states were encouraged to enhance their efforts in the remaining months of the fiscal year.

He also advised states to finalize the RKVY annual action plan for FY 2025-26 by December to enable timely release of the first instalment by April, aiming to reduce previous delays in fund utilisation.

A comprehensive review of key initiatives took place, covering the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Mission for enhancing credit access, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for risk mitigation and expanded crop insurance, and the Digital Agriculture Mission for advancing data-driven agriculture.

The conference highlighted the need for digital integration in crop surveys and the alignment of state land records with the Agristack to streamline operations under PM KISAN.

The meeting also discussed high-priority topics, including the National Edible Oils Mission, NABL accreditation for laboratories under the Insecticides Act, and the efficient use of the Krishi Nivesh Portal and Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to foster sector growth.

Joint Secretary, Oilseeds & Credit, Ajeet Kumar Sahu set the agenda for the review and welcomed delegates from the Agriculture Departments of the northern states, as well as representatives from allied departments including Tribal Affairs, NABARD, and Cooperation.

An open house session concluded the conference, allowing stakeholders to provide insights on overcoming implementation barriers and maximising the reach of agricultural programmes.

This regional conference is part of a series by the Centre, addressing specific regional agricultural needs and aiming for equitable and sustainable agricultural development across the country.

"This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure, fostering growth, and supporting farmers across all regions, ensuring that each state’s unique challenges and opportunities are addressed through collaborative, targeted efforts," an official statement issued after the meeting said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.