Stampede case: Karnataka HC takes cognizance; police complaint filed against CM, Dy CM

Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) Taking cognizance of the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and sought a report from the Congress-led Karnataka government.

The division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao, expressed concern over the tragedy and will take up the matter at 2.30 p.m.

Senior counsels present in the court, Hemanth Raj and G.R. Mohan, submitted information regarding the tragedy and highlighted security lapses. They further informed the court about how sweltering crowds climbed the High Court building, located in front of the Vidhana Soudha, to watch the government's felicitation programme for the RCB players.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police have registered Unnatural Death Cases (UDR) regarding the incident involving the deaths of 11 people during the stampede. The Cubbon Park police have registered 11 UDR cases, and no FIR has been registered in connection with the development, sources confirmed.

This move has led to outrage, as the police department had the option to book the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the event management company. Sources further confirmed that no one has, so far, come forward to take the responsibility. The UDR cases were taken up as per the directions of senior officers, sources revealed.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police on Thursday against CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, office-bearers of the KSCA, and others. In his complaint, Krishna demanded that the police register the case under Section 106 of the BNS Act.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the bench of the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and the petition has pleaded for action to be initiated against the guilty, stating it is a serious matter.

The petition has also been sent to the DG and IGP, and the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru city. The petitioner has stated that it is a matter of grave concern and involves the role of the CM, Deputy CM, and other powerful persons. A copy of the complaint was sent to the Chief Justice and others.

Meanwhile, authorities have completed the post-mortem examinations of the 11 deceased persons at Victoria and Bowring Hospitals and handed over the bodies to their families. The post-mortem was conducted throughout the night to expedite the handover of the bodies to the families.

The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

The BJP has said the deaths that occurred due to the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium are "without a doubt, government-sponsored murders", and demanded the immediate resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

