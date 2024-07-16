Sri Lanka's cabinet endorses national policy on indigenous medicine for 10 years

Colombo, July 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal for the implementation of the national policy on indigenous medicine for the period between 2024 and 2034, the government information department said on Tuesday.

The department said the proposal was submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is also the minister of finance, economic stabilisation and national policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The policy has been prepared in wide consultation with a panel of experts, according to the department.

A single national policy which guides the policy direction for the indigenous medicine service has not been formulated so far.

The necessity of indigenous medicine national policy has arisen within the mainstream of national health policy to resolve present issues in supplying the services and to offer a quality and strong medical system to the future generation through protection of the indigenous medical system, the department said.

