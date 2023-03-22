Women's World Boxing Championship: Nitu Ghanghas Reaches Semies

IBA Women's World Boxing Championship: Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) ensured India's first medal at the current Women's World Championships after reaching the semifinals on Wednesday.

In her quarterfinal match, the 22-year-old Haryana boxer defeated Madoka Wada of Japan through RSC (referee stops contest) in the second round to guarantee herself and India at least a bronze medal. The Indian fought aggressively and landed a flurry of blows on her opponent, causing the referee to call a halt to the fight and rule in Nitu's favour.

Seven Indian pugilists will compete later in the day, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), Manisha Maoun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg).