Women's Boxing Championship Date, India Squad, Streaming Details and Prize Money

India is scheduled to hold IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in New Delhi from 15 to 26 March. India will host the Women's World Boxing Championship for the third time. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), announced a total of 350+ boxers from 74 countries will participate in the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will lead India’s campaign at the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) event.

Here are the full details about the Women's World Boxing Championship:

Women's World Boxing Championship start date:

The Women's World Boxing Championship will start from March 15 to 26

Where to watch the Women's World Boxing Championship?

On TV: The Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 will be telecasted live on Doordarshan TV. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will also be available on Sony network channels and the SonyLiv app.

Online: The live streaming will be available on the Doordarshan YouTube channel

Prize money:

BFI has announced Rs 20 crore prize money. Gold medallists will get Rs 10 Crore and the boxers who finish in second and third will receive Rs 5 crore respectively.

India Squad:

Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg)

