Virender Sehwag Lavish Lifestyle: Rs.130 Crore Mansion, BMW Garage, and More!

Virender Sehwag, the man who converted bowlers into bowling machines and caused onlookers to lose their breath, is among the cricketing legends. He had the ability to outpace a speedster over the third man while humming a Kishore Kumar song. His swagger was wild, his hand-eye coordination felt almost unfair, and now, in his second innings, he's going for the fences once more, but this time in Delhi's most upscale areas.

Virender Sehwag's Lavish Mansion and Other Details

Welcome to Krishna Niwas, his Rs 130.86 crore home in Hauz Khas's verdant, embassy-lined streets. This home is more than just a house; it serves as a brick biography that exemplifies Sehwag's distinctive style, success, and tranquility. As if that weren't enough, he also owns a peaceful farmhouse retreat in Haryana valued at Rs 5 crore and a grand 12-room palace in Najafgarh valued at Rs 23 crore. It is quite evident from all of this that the Nawab of Najafgarh does more than just accumulate runs. He gathers addresses.

Tucked away among the influential addresses of Delhi, Krishna Niwas combines elegance and tranquillity.It was a reference to Sehwag's spiritual heritage, and it was named after Lord Krishna. The house stays away from bling. There aren't any extravagant gold accents or Gatsby-esque chandeliers here.

Rather, the house embodies understated luxury with light-filled, open areas, airy linen draperies, and rich teakwood paneling. Yes, it is minimalistic, but it has muscle. The house has twelve large rooms with modern technology, luxurious furnishings, and well-thought-out design. The courtyard temple is the house's main attraction. In contrast to the thrill of his cricketing days, Sehwag is said to begin his mornings in meditation at the courtyard temple.

The dog lawn, however, is arguably the most endearing feature of the house. Sehwag is well-known for his love of dogs, and this area is dog nirvana with its splash pool, shady areas, and personalized enclosures. Remind yourself that this legend is just as fierce off the field.

For cricket historians, the trophy room at Krishna Niwas is a priceless asset. From golden bats and Test caps to jerseys drenched in sweat and memories, it is a temple to Sehwag's 17-year career. You half expect stadium echoes to reverberate off the walls.