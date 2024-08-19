Vinesh Phogat given over Rs. 16cr cash prize? See her husband's reply

Indian star wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s husband Somvir Rathee has strongly reacted to the social media post which claims the wrestler was gifted crores of rupees by various companies. Dubbing the post as a cheap publicity, Somvir asked the well-wishers of Vinesh to desist from sharing misinformation.

Somvir said he received a social media post from some people which claimed 15 companies had given over Rs. 16 crore to the Olympian for her efforts at the Paris Olympics. Taking to X, Vinesh Phogat’s husband reposted the photo claiming a whopping prize money given to his wife and said it is fake news.

In his Hindi message, Somvir said Vinesh Phogat was not given any cash prize from the specified organisations, businessmen, companies and other entities parties. You all are our well-wishers, so please do not spread fake news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just meant to gain cheap publicity.

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling following her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics. Vinesh was disqualified from the women's 50 kg gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics after being weighed "few grams over" the permissible limits.