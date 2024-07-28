Telugu Table Tennis Star Shines at Paris Olympics 2024, Enters 32nd Round

Akula Sreeja, a Telugu girl, showcased India's capability by advancing to the 32nd round. India's top table tennis player, Akula Sreeja, triumphed over Sweden's Christine Kelberg with a 4-0 score. Sreeja is the first Indian paddler to win the WTT Contender singles title with an 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 victory in just 30 minutes.

Although she faced challenges in the first round, she gained momentum in the second round and maintained her winning streak in the following two all sets. The third set saw a neck-and-neck competition, but she secured the victory with a 7-5 score.

In the fourth set, Sreeja initially led with a 9-3 gap, but a few errors narrowed the difference to 9-7 and then to 10-8. Sreeja made her mark in the game with a powerful forehand that propelled her to the next round.