Know Anil Kumble's Love Story with Married Woman Chethana Ramatheertha

In Indian cricket, Anil Kumble's contribution as a good spinner is legendary. But little is known about his love life, especially his romance with Chethana Ramatheertha. So, let us venture into the interesting tale of how these two souls met amidst life's intrigues.

A Chance Encounter

Chethana Ramatheertha, who holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature, met Anil Kumble while working with Trans-Oceanic Travels. It was a meeting that would turn their lives around forever. News reports state that the meeting between Chethana and Kumble led to a chemistry between the two, with Kumble being attracted by Chethana's fascinating nature.

Love Amidst Challenges

Then Chethana was married to a stockbroker and had a young daughter, Aaruni. But her marriage was also troubled, and she shared her marital problems with her friend Anil Kumble. As their friendship increased, Chethana walked out of her marriage and Kumble remained with her during the turmoil. The ensuing legal battle was tough, but Kumble's constant support acted as a pillar of strength for Chethana.

A New Beginning

After understanding every aspect of each other, Kumble got married to Chethana. The couple got hitched in 1999, starting a new life for them. Their love for one another continued to strengthen despite all the issues they had to contend with.

A Custody Battle

After their marriage, the couple faced one more obstacle – a court battle for Aaruni's custody. Chethana's previous husband opposed the custody, citing her hasty remarriage to Kumble as the reason. Yet, Kumble's spotless reputation and character worked in their favor in the court, eventually allowing Chethana and Kumble to have Aaruni's custody.

A Testament to Love

The romance of Anil Kumble and Chethana Ramatheertha is a witness to the strength of true love and ever-lasting support. In spite of all the challenges in their path, their relationship strengthened further, making it clear that love can overcome everything.

This incredible love tale is a testament to the fact that true love has no constraints and that with enduring support, couples can conquer even the most intimidating obstacles.

