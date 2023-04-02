Hyderabad: Cricket aficionados in Hyderabad are eagerly waiting for Sunday’s TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan said nearly 1500 policemen would man the security for the IPL matches being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Uppal here from April 2 to May 18.

Elaborating on the security arrangements for the matches, the police official said besides the deployment of armed policemen at strategic locations in and around the stadium, they will also install 340 surveillance cameras and carry out anti-sabotage checks.

In addition to this, She Teams would be deployed to keep an eye on eve teasers and check stalking and harassment of women.

The gates of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium would be opened for spectators three hours before the match and for night matches, the gates would be opened at 4.30 pm.

Rachakonda traffic police have also issued a traffic alert for the commuters ahead of the IPL matches. The commuters will see diversions in their regular routes in areas including Secunderabad, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, NGRI, Amberpet, Ramanthapur, NSL Arena, LB Nagar, Nagole, Uppal X Road, KV 1 School, Warangal Highway, U-Turn Rajalakshmi, Uppal X Road, according to the traffic police advisory.

