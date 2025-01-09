PV Sindhu, Axelsen Lead Star Studded India Open 2025 Lineup

New Delhi: The 2025 India Open BWF World Tour Super 750 is set to be the biggest edition yet, with India fielding its largest-ever contingent. From January 14-19, 2025, top international badminton stars, including Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen, An Se Young, and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi, will compete at the tournament held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

With a prize pool of USD 950,000 and 11,000 points for the champions, this Super 750 event continues to grow in importance. The tournament is part of the BWF World Tour and offers a thrilling display of world-class badminton. In this 3rd edition, India has secured 21 entries, reflecting the country’s growing presence in international badminton.

Indian Contingent at the 2025 India Open

India will have a strong representation across multiple categories:

Men’s Singles (3): Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women’s Singles (4): PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles (2): Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, K Sai Pratheek/Pruthvi K Roy

Women’s Doubles (8): Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Mansa Rawat/Gayatri Rawat, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam, Sakshi Gahlawat/Apoorva Gahlawat, Sania Sikkandar/Rashmi Ganesh, Mrunmayee Deshpande/Prerana Alvekar

Mixed Doubles (4): Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, K Sathish Kumar/Aadya Variyath, Rohan Kapoor/G Ruthvika Shivani, Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh

Growing Strength of Indian Badminton

This edition of the India Open marks a significant milestone, showcasing how Indian players are making their mark in global badminton. Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India, expressed his pride, saying, “With so many Indian players competing in a Super 750 event, it’s a clear indication of how Indian badminton is rising on the world stage. 2025 will see more Indian stars alongside established names, and fresh faces will shine as well.”

The competition is expected to be fierce, with Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy—the Asian Games men’s doubles gold medallists—hoping to go one step further than their impressive run to the finals last year. Additionally, HS Prannoy, the Asian Games bronze medallist, will aim to improve on his last-four finish in the 2024 edition.

Top Players in Action

Apart from India’s key stars, the tournament will also feature prominent international players:

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) – Olympic champion and one of the top contenders.

An Se Young (South Korea) – The world No. 1 women’s singles player.

Shi Yuqi (China) – World No. 1 men’s singles player.

Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang (China) – Paris Olympics silver medallists in men’s doubles.

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) – Paris Olympics bronze medallists.

Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen (Denmark) – Leading men’s doubles duo.

Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) – Strong contenders in men’s doubles.

India’s Rising Stars and Focus on Doubles

While Lakshya Sen (2022 men’s singles champion) and PV Sindhu (two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion) will carry Indian hopes in singles, the spotlight will also be on the men’s and women’s doubles events. With some top players retiring after the Paris Olympics or changing partners, fans can expect surprising results, especially in the doubles categories. The performance of Chirag and Satwik, with Satwik returning from an injury lay-off, will be closely watched by Indian fans.

The 2025 India Open promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing not only the established badminton stars but also the rising Indian talents. The intense competition, packed with top players from around the world, will be a true test of skill and determination. The India Open is poised to elevate Indian badminton to new heights as more Indian players break into the world rankings.