Police Complaint Filed Against Hardik Pandya Over Alleged Disrespect to National Flag

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has reportedly landed in controversy after a police complaint was filed against him following celebrations related to India’s T20 World Cup victory. The complaint has sparked discussion among cricket fans and legal observers.

According to reports, an advocate named Wajid Khan lodged a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune, alleging that Pandya disrespected the Indian national flag during a celebratory moment. The complainant claimed that the cricketer wrapped the tricolor around his body while celebrating and dancing, and at one point lay down with the flag tied to his back.

The advocate argued that such actions amount to disrespect toward the national flag and therefore sought legal action. Police officials have reportedly accepted the complaint and initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.

However, it remains unclear whether the incident will lead to serious legal consequences. Many observers believe that such celebrations are often emotional and spontaneous, and the case may not result in severe punishment. Authorities will review the details before deciding on any further action.

The incident has quickly gained attention on social media, with fans expressing mixed reactions. While some believe national symbols should always be treated with utmost respect, others argue that the cricketer’s actions were part of joyful celebrations after a historic cricket victory.