Nitish Kumar Reddy the Dark Horse for Shubman Gill and Indian Team at Lord's?

Despite dominating for the majority of the ongoing series versus England, India entered the Lord's test as heavy favorites. By the end of the first two tests, the series should have been 2-0, but due credit to England's valiant efforts, they managed to win the first test quickly. Now, the action shifts to Lord's, and India has taken yet another bold call in their selection with Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Many cricket experts suggested replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy with Arshdeep Singh, but India was determined to keep their batting options flexible; they believed that Nitish's bowling capabilities could be game-changing for the team, which proved to be true on Day 1.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: India's Star at Lord's?

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India had quite a few half chances, and after trying with their top three bowling options in Bumrah, Akashdeep, and Siraj, Gill gave the ball to Nitish with the hope that this change could stir up a wicket-taking spree, and his gamble paid off.

Nitish has taken two wickets off in his first over itself, and this has boosted India's confidence heading into lunch. Lord's pitch, typically on the greener side, offers excellent swing and seam movement. For a medium pacer like Nitish, who bowls in the mid-130s, the effort was more than enough, as he gave India two big breakthroughs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy can easily turn vital for team India in this Lord's test, as he could replicate Shardul Thakur's heroics when India toured England in the past. It remains to be seen if he continues to deliver throughout the day for India and possibly takes a five-wicket haul to etch his name in cricketing history at Lord's.