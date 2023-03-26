 Love In The Times Of Cricket: Bumble Reveals How Cricket Impacts Dating, Unveils A Mini-Dictionary Of Cricket-Dating Terms You Can’t Miss!  

Cricket is a household topic in India. As the cricket season approaches, there is massive excitement for the game among Gen Z and Millennials. Bumble’s new study revealed that the majority (89%) of Indianssurveyed claim they areexcited to watch Indian women's cricket in 2023. Per Bumble’s internal data, ‘Cricket’ is one of the top 5 displayed Sports Interest Badges on Bumble Date profiles in India in the month of February**.

Cricket dates are popular in India

Sports, cricket in particular, play an important role in dating journeys for Indians.

78% of Indians surveyed think cricket matches make for great dates

A majority (75%) of Indians surveyed say they actively look for a romantic partner with an interest in sports before deciding whether to explore a connection with them.

Over half (55%) Indians surveyed claim it’s a deal breaker if someone they are romantically interested in didn't like cricket. This is more true for men (56%) than women (53%).

70% of Indians surveyed believe cricket match dates helps them learn about someone’s interest and passion in cricket and 63% believe they get to know someone’s personality (how someone reacts to a win or a loss, etc.)

When you’re a die-hard cricket fan but your partner isn’t

For 44% of Indians surveyed who’ve been in a dating situation where one liked cricket and the other didn’t, the one who didn’t like cricket compromised and they watched it together, while 41% of Indians surveyed say they spent lots of time apart.

32% of Indians surveyed said they grew to love it and for nearly 1 in 5 (22%) who’ve been in a dating situation where one liked cricket and the other didn’t, it ended their relationship.

“Cricket dates are super popular in India and shared love for sports seems crucial in choosing a partner per our new study. We want to empower people on Bumble to showcase and discuss things that are important to them. Bumble’s Interest Badges are a quick way to let people know what’s most important to you. By adding the ‘Cricket’ Interest Badge you can highlight your preferences including sports that you enjoy watching, music that you listen to or how you like to spend your time when going out. As you gear up to support your favourite teams and watch cricket, we hope our Bumble community finds meaningful connections through the game!” sharedSamarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Cricket has always been a male-dominated sport in India, and women often feel left out or even underestimated in their knowledge of sports. Bumble’s new study revealed 71% of women respondents admitfinding themselves being mansplained during social conversations (parties, gatherings, events, etc) about cricket.

“Mansplaining in sports reflects on everyday sexism and gender biases and is often overlooked. No matter the intention behind it, it is harmful. While you enjoy the matches, don’t offer to explain any rule or strategy unless asked. If you’re asked then explain briefly, free of stereotypes and jibes. It’s important to set clear boundaries to forge healthy and equitable relationships." adds Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Bumble’s mini-dictionary of cricket-dating terms that you can apply in your dating journey:

Helicopter shot noun

Just like a popularly known full-swing shot, the ‘helicopter shot’ in the game of love, is the big move you make when you realise they are the one for you!

Eg: “I’m hoping to pull off the helicopter shot and get my girlfriend to say YES!”

All-rounder noun

An ‘all-rounder’ is someone who meets your expectations and desires leading to a meaningful, long-term connection.

Eg: “If you’re looking for someone who ticks all your boxes, you know they are an all-rounder!”

Clean bowled noun

Like a straight shot by the bowler that hits the wicket leaving the batsman stumped, this could translate to you being ‘clean bowled’ as you realise you have fallen in love.

Eg: “I have no words. I’m clean-bowled in love!”

No ball / wide ball noun

As the batting side is given one free run and an extra delivery to bat for a ‘no ball’, see this as a nudge for a second chance to explore love and find what you’re looking for.

Eg: “Consider it as a no ball and get back on strike again! Love doesn’t come easy but there’s someone out there for you - you’ve got to give it another chance.”

Innings noun

Every cricket match has two innings when batsmen and bowlers reverse roles. When it comes to dating, why be stuck in outdated gendered roles and expectations in your relationship, instead set yourself up for a successful inning as you and your partner share equal responsibilities at home and in life.

Eg: “This inning is mine, you can take over the kitchen for today.”

Target noun

Create your own target, one that works for you. Instead of hitting sixes and fours during PowerPlay, you can also make magic happen in the last overs! Date at your own pace and set your own timelines, instead of rushing into things and giving into societal constructs or pressures.

Eg: “It may have taken time, but I believe it was setting a clear target for myself that got me my near-perfect partner!”

Hitting a boundary noun

In cricket, hitting a boundary - a four or six - is much sought after. However, in your dating journey, avoid the rush. Setting clear boundaries for yourself for your potential connections is crucial for a healthy and equitable relationship.

Eg: “They will have to know my boundary if we are to explore this relationship further.”

Coach noun

Every team and player relies on the invaluable support and guidance of their coach through the game. In the same way, your dating allies, who might be your friends or family, play a major role in supporting you through your dating journey.

Eg: “I always have a word with my coach to help me decide if I’m making the right decision.”

*This research was commissioned by Bumble and conducted by Censuswide across India with a sample of 1000 adults in February, 2023.

**Internal data based on proprietary Bumble platform insights in India, February 2023