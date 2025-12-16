IPL 2026 Auction: Who Are Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, CSK’s Record-Breaking Uncapped Buys?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set the tone early at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, making a strong statement by investing heavily in youth. The five-time champions spent ₹28.40 crore on two uncapped Indian players, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, while also strengthening their overseas options by signing West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Both Kartik and Prashant commanded staggering bids of ₹14.20 crore each, following prolonged and intense bidding contests that reportedly stretched to 86 bids per player. CSK’s willingness to go the distance underlined their intent to build a fresh core after a challenging couple of seasons.

Entering the auction with the second-largest purse, CSK were expected to be aggressive, and the franchise lived up to that billing. The auction marked a turning point for a team known for stability and loyalty, as the Super Kings began a long-overdue reset following a dramatic shift in fortunes.

CSK’s most recent title triumph came in 2023, etched into IPL history when Ravindra Jadeja sealed the final with ten runs off the last two deliveries. However, momentum soon faded. In 2024, CSK narrowly missed playoff qualification on net run rate, while 2025 proved disastrous, ending with a last-place finish — the first wooden spoon in franchise history. The Abu Dhabi auction therefore represented a crucial rebuild phase.

Who Is Kartik Sharma?

Among CSK’s biggest buys, Kartik Sharma emerged as the headline grabber. The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan will make his IPL debut in 2026 after being snapped up for ₹14.20 crore.

The bidding for Kartik began at his modest ₹30 lakh base price, with Mumbai Indians opening proceedings before Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants escalated the contest. CSK eventually locked horns with KKR in a fierce duel, while Sunrisers Hyderabad attempted a late intervention. In the end, CSK outlasted the competition to land the youngster.

Kartik has impressed in domestic white-ball cricket with his explosive finishing ability. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 133 runs in five matches at a strike rate exceeding 160. Across 12 T20 appearances, he has consistently maintained a strike rate above 160, marking him as a high-impact lower-order hitter.

With this signing, Kartik Sharma now shares the record for the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history alongside Prashant Veer — both backed heavily by CSK as the franchise charts a new path ahead of the 2026 season.