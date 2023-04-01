IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Shares Update on Kane Williamson Injury

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 opening on Friday, March 31.

GT bowled first after winning the toss in the season opener at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered a ball from Joshua Little to the deep square leg boundary in the 13th over of the game. While catching the ball, Kane Willamson injured his right knee.

In discomfort, the veteran New Zealand batsman staggered off the pitch. He did not bat and was replaced by B Sai Sudharsan thanks to the Impact Player rule.

Hardik Pandya, Gujarat's captain, delivered an update on Williamson's injury during a post-match news conference following the team's victory. He disclosed:

"I just texted him. I'm not aware of any updates. He's gone to get the scans. Thus, only once he returns from the scans and the physicians' examination will we know what it is. There is currently no time period for what has occurred. It's the knee, but I'm not sure how bad it is or how long he'll be out of commission."