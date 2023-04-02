IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Share Official Update On Kane Williamson Injury

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a knee injury sustained during Friday's season opener against Chennai Super Kings CSK), according to the Gujarat Titans.

Williamson suffered a right knee injury while attempting a catch during Gujarat Titans' first match against CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Williamson will now return to New Zealand for further evaluation.

"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return," tweeted Gujarat Titans