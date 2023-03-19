IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals New Jersey Revealed

Delhi Capitals took to social media to announce their new IPL 2023 jersey. "Kyu Dilli, kaisa laga surprise #NayiDilliKiNayiJersey is here Launched in the city, for the city, and with the city. Children from the Savera Association were among the first to don the season’s new threads at this morning’s #RunForGood event with our players," tweeted Delhi

The Delhi Capitals just made an official declaration that, in Rishabh Pant's absence, David Warner will captain the franchise in the IPL 2023 season. Axar Patel was selected vice-captain with Warner.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rishabh Pant (Unavailable).

