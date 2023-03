IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Home Games Tickets Available Now

IPL 2023: Indian Premier League will start on March 31. The Delhi Capitals will start their campaign on April 1, 2023, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi against Lucknow Super Giants. After finishing sixth in the league rankings at the end of the 2022 season, DC is ready to start over.

The home game tickets of the Delhi Capitals were released. During weekdays, ticket rates are lower and typically begin at Rs 100 per ticket; however, on weekends, ticket prices are higher and begin at Rs 900. Tickets can be purchased online on Paytm Insider App.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav