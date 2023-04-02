IPL 2023: Cricket Fraternity Hails Markwood's 5 Wicket Haul

Apr 02, 2023, 11:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

Lucknow Supper Giants (LSG) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Mark Wood excelled with the ball as he ripped through DC's top order and also ended with figures of 5 for 14 in four overs. He picked Prithvi (12), Mitchell Marsh (0), Sarfaraz Khan (4), Akshar Patel (16), and Chetan Sakariya (4) wickets. Avesh Khan (2-29) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-31) both took four wickets.

Mark Wood received applause from the cricketing community on Twitter for his outstanding performance.

Here are the reactions:


Read More:

Tags: 
IPL 2023
Sports News
Mark Wood
Advertisement
Back to Top