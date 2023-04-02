IPL 2023: Cricket Fraternity Hails Markwood's 5 Wicket Haul

Lucknow Supper Giants (LSG) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Mark Wood excelled with the ball as he ripped through DC's top order and also ended with figures of 5 for 14 in four overs. He picked Prithvi (12), Mitchell Marsh (0), Sarfaraz Khan (4), Akshar Patel (16), and Chetan Sakariya (4) wickets. Avesh Khan (2-29) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-31) both took four wickets.

Mark Wood received applause from the cricketing community on Twitter for his outstanding performance.

Here are the reactions:

The margin of this loss could hurt @DelhiCapitals. What a complete performance from @LucknowIPL. And Mayers gives them even more options. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2023

What an incredible comeback from Mark Wood: 3 wickets in 2 overs - conceding just 3 runs. 11 dots out of 12.

This comes after missing the entire season last year owing to injury. Game-changing! — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 1, 2023