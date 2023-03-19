IND vs AUS Vizag: Will You Marry Me? Rohit Sharma Asks Fan, Video Viral

Rohit Sharma returned for the second ODI against Australia at Vizag. Due to personal reasons, India's skipper missed the first ODI of the series and joined the squad on the eve of the second game. Fans gathered at the airport to see Rohit Sharma and the Indian and Australian cricket players.

A funny incident happened at Vizag airport which went viral on social media. In the viral video, one of Rohit Sharma's fan was ready to take a photo with the batsman. Rohit realized that the fan was filming him and gave a rose to him and asked "will you marry me". The video of Rohit's humorous proposal has gone viral on social media, and fans are enjoying the captain's sense of humour.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma is an amazing character - what a guy! pic.twitter.com/YZzPmAKGpk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2023

Speaking of the match, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. The visitors have the upper hand, having taken seven wickets in just 20 overs. Inside the power play. India were all-out for 117 runs. Mitchell Starc has been Australia's top bowler, taking five wickets. Rohit Sharma (13), Shubman Gill (0), Suryakumar Yadav (0), KL Rahul (9), and Siraj were all removed by the left-arm bowler.

