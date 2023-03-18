IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Vizag Match Pitch and Weather Report

IND vs AUS ODI series: India and Australia will square off in the second encounter of the three-match ODI series in Visakhapatnam. The first ODI was won by India by five wickets, and Australia is aiming to win the second match. India, on the other side, will aim to establish an unbeatable lead.

Match Date: March 19, 2023

Match Time: 1:30 Pm

Match Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy Stadium, Vizag

Pitch Report:

The average first-inning score is 241, which reduces to 211 in the second at the Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy stadium. The pitch is typically favourable for batting, although it also benefits slow bowlers.

Stats:

The chasing team has won 9 of the 14 games played at this site. Whoever wins the toss should stay to this record, especially with rain on the way and the possibility of the pitch being covered.

Weather Report:

According to AccuWeather, Vizag is expected to see a lot of rain and thunderstorms, thus the game will be played underneath. The odds of rain on match day will be between 31 and 51%. Rain is forecast around 5 p.m., resulting in a start-stop game.

