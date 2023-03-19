IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Brilliant Bowling By Australia, India All Out For 117

India were bowled out for 117 in the first innings, setting Australia a target of 118 runs in the second ODI on Sunday at the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam. Axar Patel scored 29 runs from 29 balls to keep India undefeated. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, had a five-wicket haul.

India lost wickets early in their innings. Mitchell Starc struck in the first over, dismissing Shubman Gill for a two-ball duck. In the fifth over, the bowler struck twice to dismiss Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. In the ninth over, Starc also dismissed KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya was moved by Sean Abbott.

Virat Kohli who seemed to help the team was removed by Nathan Ellis in the 16th over, followed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th. Abbott then struck twice in the same over to eliminate Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav (25th). Later, in the 26th over, Starc finished the Indian innings by dismissing Siraj for his fifer.

Brief Scores:

Rohit Sharma 13(15), Virat Kohli 31 (35), Ravindra Jadeja 16 (39), Axar Patel 29* (29)

Mitchell Starc: 5/53 (8), Sean Abbott: 3/23 (6), Nathan Ellis: 2/13 (5)

