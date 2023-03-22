IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Quarter Finals Players List

Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas, and Manisha Moun advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mahindra IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Tuesday, continuing their spectacular performance. However, Shashi Chopra (63kg) gave it her all but lost 0-4 to Mai Kito of Japan.

In the 50kg pre-quarterfinals match at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Nikhat easily outpunched Mexican pugilist Fatima Herrera and won by unanimous decision. Other Indian boxers who have already qualified for the quarter-finals are Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), Nupur Sheoran (+81kg), and Saweety Boora (81kg). Two more Indian fighters, Jaismine (60kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), will compete in the pre-quarterfinals later tonight.

The quarterfinals will be fought on Wednesday at the famous tournament, which will include 324 boxers from 65 nations, including numerous Olympic medalists, battling for crowns in the 12 weight categories.

