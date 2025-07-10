Hyderabad Cricket Association Scam: CID Arrests President, Senior Officials in Signature Forgery and Fund Misuse Case

A major scandal has rocked the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) as the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested HCA President A. Jagan Mohan Rao and four others in connection with a multi-crore forgery and misappropriation case.

The arrests follow an investigation into allegations that forged documents, including the signature of former minister and Telgi scam accused C. Krishna Yadav, were used to falsely represent a disqualified cricket club in HCA's internal elections.

The case was registered on June 9, 2025, after Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy lodged a complaint. The FIR (Cr. No. 02/2025) invokes multiple IPC sections, including 465, 468, 471 (related to forgery), 403, 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating), read with Section 34.

According to CID findings, Jagan Mohan Rao—allegedly with the help of C. Rajender Yadav and his wife G. Kavitha—used forged documents to misrepresent “Sri Chakra Cricket Club” as “Gowlipura Cricket Club.” Investigators say they falsified the signature of C. Krishna Yadav, the legitimate president of Gowlipura CC, to make the claim appear valid.

Despite Sri Chakra Cricket Club having been disqualified by HCA’s former Ombudsman Justice L. Narasimha Reddy in 2018, Rao allegedly used these fake documents to run for and win the HCA President's post without any legal reversal of the earlier disqualification. The TCA had earlier raised objections over the legitimacy of the election.

The CID also uncovered evidence of financial misconduct. Rao, along with HCA Treasurer J.S. Srinivasa Rao and CEO Sunil Kante, is accused of diverting funds intended for cricket development. Officials say further complaints allege that the group intimidated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) officials, demanding VIP passes and corporate box access under threat.

The five individuals arrested on July 9, 2025, are: A. Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA President, J.S. Srinivasa Rao, HCA Treasurer, Sunil Kante, HCA CEO, C. Rajender Yadav, General Secretary, Sri Chakra Cricket Club, G. Kavitha, President, Sri Chakra Cricket Club.

The investigation is ongoing, with more revelations expected in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest administrative scandals in Telangana cricket.