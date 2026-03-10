Hardik Pandya Wears Rs 3.89 Lakh Favre Leuba Watch During T20 World Cup Final

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying one of the most successful periods of his cricketing career. Already a two-time T20 World Cup champion, Pandya once again played a vital role in helping India secure the title and defend their crown in the latest tournament.

During the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand on Sunday night, Pandya made a stylish statement as well. The cricketer was seen wearing a luxury watch from the Swiss brand Favre Leuba. The timepiece, which is the company’s first skeleton-style watch, is valued at around Rs 3.89 lakh in the current market.

Pandya Reflects on India’s World Cup Triumph

Following India’s victory, Pandya spoke about his journey and the emotions surrounding the achievement. He said he still has several years left in his cricket career and wants to use that time to help India continue winning major international tournaments.

Throughout the competition, Pandya received strong support from his girlfriend, actress Mahika Sharma, who was reportedly present at every match venue, including the final. She was often seen cheering from the stands as the tournament progressed.

Pandya even credited her presence for bringing positive energy into his life. Speaking after the victory, he joked that since she entered his life, success has followed him consistently.

Aiming for More ICC Titles

Looking ahead, the all-rounder has set an ambitious target for the future. After lifting the 2026 title, Pandya revealed that he hopes to win ten more ICC trophies over the next decade.

According to him, he still feels physically strong and believes he has around ten more years to contribute to Indian cricket. His focus, he said, is to keep helping the team dominate major global competitions.

Pandya also described the emotional atmosphere of winning a World Cup in front of Indian fans. He said the excitement and support from the crowd made the victory even more special for the entire team.

Key Moments From the Tournament

The cricketer also spoke about an important moment during the campaign — the 19th over he bowled against England in the semi-final. Pandya revealed that memories from the previous World Cup final in 2024 helped him remain calm under pressure.

He explained that recalling positive experiences from past victories helped him stay confident during critical moments in the match. Pandya even shared similar advice with teammates, encouraging them to think about good memories before stepping onto the field.

With another World Cup title added to his achievements, Pandya’s leadership and performance continue to strengthen his reputation as one of India’s most influential players in the shortest format of the game.

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