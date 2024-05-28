Divorce Rumours with Wife Natasa: Hardik Vacationing Alone

The latest social media buzz is about Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic. Rumors of their separation have been swirling around, especially after Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle and was noticeably absent from the IPL matches. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the speculations.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Hardik is currently vacationing at an undisclosed location abroad following his team's exit from the Indian Premier League. It's said that he's taking a much-needed break to recharge before rejoining the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 practice session in New York.

Amidst all this, Hardik has been facing professional criticism, particularly for his leadership in the IPL. Despite this, he recently shared photos and videos of himself enjoying a relaxing time at a beautiful location, captioning the post "Recharging." Fans have flooded his comments section with messages of support and encouragement for the upcoming World Cup.

On the other hand, Natasa was spotted in the city for the first time amidst the separation rumors, looking stylish and maintaining her dignified silence when asked about the divorce rumors.

Hardik and Natasa's love story began with a romantic proposal on a yacht, followed by their lavish wedding and the birth of their adorable son, Agastya. Despite the ongoing rumors, this dynamic couple continues to captivate fans with their journey.