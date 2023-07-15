London: Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 to win the ladies singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Vondrousova became the third Czech woman to win Wimbledon. She is also the lowest-ranked and first unseeded woman to win the Wimbledon Women's Singles crown

Marketa Vondrousova has captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide by becoming the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since the legendary Billie Jean King in 1963.

Vondrousova's remarkable journey to the final and beyond is a testament to her exceptional skills and determination. Having been a finalist at Roland-Garros in 2019, she brought valuable experience to this high-stakes encounter. The Czech lefty showcased her prowess by decisively defeating fan favourite Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, winning 6-3, 6-3.

