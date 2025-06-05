Bengaluru Stampede: 11 Killed; RCB Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Following the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 11 people outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) released a joint statement announcing an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

At least 11 people died and 33 others were injured as celebrations for the first-ever IPL victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) turned tragic on Wednesday near the stadium. The incident occurred while fans were attending an event to celebrate the RCB team lifting the IPL 2025 trophy.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

The stampede occurred when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates. According to reports, Gate No. 7 became the epicentre of panic after rumours spread that free tickets were being distributed there. Sudden rainfall around 5:30 PM worsened the situation, an eyewitness recalled.

Police at the scene transported the injured to ambulances and shifted them to nearby Bowring Hospital.

However, they stated that ambulances faced delays due to overcrowding on the roads.

The Government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing security reasons.

Police said they had been managing large crowds since Tuesday night and had been working continuously to ensure no untoward incidents occurred.

A huge crowd also gathered at the Vidhana Soudha premises to witness the government’s felicitation programme. Police had to resort to a mild cane charge to control the crowd.

Following the tragedy, ace cricketer and RCB player Virat Kohli said, “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted.”

Later, RCB released a statement expressing deep anguish over the incident. It read:

“We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”

Additionally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. He has ordered a probe into the tragedy, with a 15-day deadline to submit the report.