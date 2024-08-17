Bajrang Punia’s ‘disrespectful’ act video from Vinesh Phogat’s roadshow goes viral

Aug 17, 2024, 16:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

New Delhi: Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gave a rousing welcome to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she exited the Indira Gandhi International Airport, following her campaign at the Paris Olympics, ending in a heartbreak.

Subsequently, they held a road show from the airport to Phogat’s native village in Chakri Dadri in Haryana. As the road show continued, Bajrang Punia and others were seen standing on the poster of the Indian national flag painted on the vehicle's bonnet. 

The video has quickly gone viral and it sparked widespread outrage among the social media users. It may appear to be an unintentional act as Punia is busy managing the crowd coming closer to the vehicle, however, netizens are not convinced and said the wrestler has disrespected the national flag. Some users are calling it a ‘shameless’ act. 

Check out some reactions below: 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Deepender Singh Hooda
Vinesh Phogat
Bajrang Punia
Sakshee Malikkh
Indian National Flag
Advertisement
Back to Top