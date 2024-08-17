New Delhi: Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gave a rousing welcome to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she exited the Indira Gandhi International Airport, following her campaign at the Paris Olympics, ending in a heartbreak.

Subsequently, they held a road show from the airport to Phogat’s native village in Chakri Dadri in Haryana. As the road show continued, Bajrang Punia and others were seen standing on the poster of the Indian national flag painted on the vehicle's bonnet.

The video has quickly gone viral and it sparked widespread outrage among the social media users. It may appear to be an unintentional act as Punia is busy managing the crowd coming closer to the vehicle, however, netizens are not convinced and said the wrestler has disrespected the national flag. Some users are calling it a ‘shameless’ act.

Check out some reactions below:

Andolanjeevi Bajrang Punia steps shoes on national flag in presence of Congress leader Deependra Hoodahttps://t.co/JYIVBTTlNj — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) August 17, 2024

Don’t miss @DeependerSHooda directing the show even as @BajrangPunia stands on the Tiranga A true patriot would be extremely sensitive to these things ! The real kushti for @Phogat_Vinesh has just begun under tutelage of coach Hooda pic.twitter.com/eDTD019tUv — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 17, 2024

National flag se hume koi lena dena nahi.. Hume to national news banna hai.. Stepping on National Flag is next low🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/HwWEtiMoNa — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) August 17, 2024