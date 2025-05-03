After SRH Defeat, Fans Troll Team for Maldives Vacation and Pub-Hopping

SunRisers Hyderabad has been one of the worst-performing teams in this IPL season. They’re currently sitting at ninth place on the points table, which is a big contrast to last season when they made it to the finals in 2024.

While their poor form on the field has been one issue, what’s happening off the field has also caught attention.

The Hyderabad franchise has been engaging its players in several off-field activities. Recently, they were taken out to various pubs and restaurants across the city.

What stirred more buzz was a team trip to the Maldives. The whole squad, except Nitish Reddy, spent time relaxing at the popular holiday spot—right in the middle of the season. This move sparked quite a bit of debate.

Naturally, this raised expectations for their match against Gujarat. Many believed the team should deliver a strong performance after all the downtime and leisure they’d enjoyed.

But things didn’t go as hoped. SRH played poorly and suffered a heavy defeat against Gujarat. Following the match, social media was flooded with trolls and memes mocking their disappointing performance—especially after all the fun they’d been having off the field.