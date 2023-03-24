Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and Other Celebrities Pictures At Indian Sports Honours

It was a star-studded affair on the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Indian Sports Awards in Mumbai on Thursday.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as well as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were there to honour athletic champions.

Deepika and Ranveer were joined on the red carpet by Deepika's father, badminton player Prakash Padukone. Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty were also sighted.

Shubman Gill, a cricketer, and Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra also dressed up for the event.

Abhishek Bachchan owns both the Pro Kabaddi League franchise side Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC.