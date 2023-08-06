Sports Ministry to fund Indian judo team for World Cadet Championship in Croatia

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will fund the participation of the Indian judo team for the upcoming Judo World Cadet Championship that will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from August 21 to 27.

The funding will cover the 20-member team's boarding/lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures, a media release said.

Indian judoka Linthoi Chanambam won a gold medal in 57kg in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The team comprises 16 athletes and four coaches for this year's championship:

Indian Contingent:

Men's Team: Prince - 50kg, Anurag Sagar - 55kg, Sparsh Singh - 60kg, M. Wanghoi - 66kg, Hitesh Kumar Gulia - 73kg, Sajan - 81kg, Prakhar Kumar Singh - 90kg, Yash Vijayran - +90kg

Women's Team: Maya - 40kg, Yuvika Tokas - 44kg, Shivani Gocher - 48kg, L. Nungshithoi - 52kg, Nikita - 57kg, Linthoi Chanambam - 63kg, Dipapati NG - -70kg, Kanwarpreet Kaur +70kg

Coaches: Jiwan Sharma, Ranbir Solanki, Diviya, Ritu

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.