South Korea: Yoon's defence team to seek injunction against detention warrant for impeached president

Seoul, Dec 31 (IANS) South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal defence team plans to seek an injunction to suspend a detention warrant issued against the impeached president over his failed martial law bid, one of his lawyers said on Tuesday, while criticising the warrant as 'illegal.'

Earlier in the day, the Seoul Western District Court approved a request from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to issue the warrant for Yoon on charges of masterminding the botched December 3 martial law declaration, orchestrating the insurrection and abusing power, according to the CIO.

The court also approved a warrant to search Yoon's presidential residence in Seoul's Yongsan in connection with the investigation.

Yun Gap-geun, one of Yoon's legal representatives, said the arrest and search warrants issued upon request by the CIO are "illegal and invalid" because the CIO has "no investigative rights" on charges of insurrection.

"It is shocking and difficult to accept that a warrant requested by an agency that has no investigative rights was issued," Yun told reporters. "It is clear that the current detention warrant is illegal. (We) regret the court decision."

Yun said the defence team plans to file for an injunction to suspend the warrant's effect, as well as request the Constitutional Court to review the constitutionality of the warrant.

The CIO filed for the detention warrant after Yoon ignored all three summonses to appear for questioning over the short-lived martial law invocation.

Yun defended Yoon's rejection of the summonses, saying investigators did not consult with them to coordinate an appearance by the president.

"(He) is not receiving preferential treatment because he is a person of power, rather he is suffering disadvantages," the lawyer said.

Yun also said there was no reason for Yoon to avoid an investigation, saying he plans to face any investigative authorities "confidently" and "by law" if they follow legal procedures, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon will make his stance over his declaration of martial law at an "appropriate" time, the lawyer said, adding he will likely appear at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court at least once.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.