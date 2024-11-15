South Korea, US discuss nuclear power cooperation in working group meeting

Seoul, Nov 15 (IANS) South Korea and the US have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear power in their latest working group meeting held this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The seventh South Korea-US Nuclear Security Working Group Meeting, co-led by Lee Cheol, director general for international organisations and nuclear affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Andrew Vogt, associate assistant deputy administrator of the US Department of Energy, was held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, according to the ministry.

The group is among four working groups under the High-Level Bilateral Commission, which was launched in 2016 following the 2015 revision of the two countries' nuclear energy cooperation agreement, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the ministry, the two sides have agreed to continue their cooperation in minimising the production of highly enriched uranium, bolstering the cybersecurity of nuclear facilities, and activities related to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

They also agreed to enhance their collaboration in nuclear security by hosting a joint drill against possible nuclear and radiological terrorism next month.

