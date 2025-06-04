South Korea: Lee nominates close confidant, activist-turned-politician Kim as prime minister

Seoul, June 4 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday nominated one of his close confidants, Rep. Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party (DP) who served as a top campaign aide, as his candidate for prime minister, marking his first personnel announcement since he took office earlier in the day.

Kim, a former student activist turned four-term lawmaker, played a key role in Lee's presidential campaign.

"Kim brings extensive legislative experience, strong policy expertise in public livelihood issues, international perspective and unifying political leadership -- the right person to lead the nation through crises and restore the people's economy," Lee told a press conference at the presidential office.

The prime minister nomination requires parliamentary approval following a confirmation hearing.

Lee also appointed DP lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik, another key campaign figure, as his chief of staff, Yonhap news agency reported.

Veteran diplomat Wi Sung-lac was named national security adviser, and former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok was nominated to head the National Intelligence Service.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to newly-elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for winning the top post and expressed his eagerness to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected President on Wednesday after months of turmoil surrounding the impeachment and ouster of his former opponent over a botched attempt to impose martial law.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Congratulations to Mr Lee Jae-Myung on being elected as the President of the Republic of Korea. Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."

Lee's win was a remarkable comeback after having lost to former President Yoon Suk Yeol by a razor-thin margin of less than one percentage point in the previous election in 2022.

While Yoon's attempt to impose martial law in December paved the way for Lee's rise to the presidency, it also deepened the nation's political divide and increased the challenges posed by everything from the United States' tariff policies to North Korea's advancing nuclear weapons programme.

With all votes counted, Lee of the liberal DP won 49.42 per cent of the votes, compared with 41.15 per cent for his conservative People Power Party (PPP) rival Kim Moon-soo.

