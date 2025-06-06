South Korea: Lee calls rewarding patriotism a national responsibility, duty

Seoul, June 6 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said on Friday that rewarding patriotism is the nation's responsibility and duty, vowing to provide "special compensation" for those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the nation.

Lee made the remark during a Memorial Day ceremony held at Seoul National Cemetery, marking his first attendance at a national commemorative event since taking office Wednesday.

"Rewarding patriotism is the bare minimum treatment for sacrifice and dedication," he said.

"For special sacrifices for all, special compensation should be given."

Lee said he will improve the rewards for those who sacrificed themselves to protect the country and make working conditions better for the military personnel, firefighters and police officers.

"We will improve the working conditions for citizens in uniform so they can protect the nation and people without worries," he said.

Lee said the government will expand support for surviving spouses of war veterans and enhance medical services for veterans while pledging fair compensation for military service.

"We will implement fair compensation for military service, ensuring appropriate recognition for the dedication of national merit recipients and discharged veterans.

He also called for moving beyond the old, saying, "Those who fought for independence suffered across generations, while collaborators with colonisers prospered," emphasising the need to reshape national values.

"We must become a nation where sacrifice for the country and the community is rightfully rewarded -- a nation where devotion for all is honored more than anything else," Lee said.

Lee's Memorial Day speech made no mention of North Korea or diplomacy, but he vowed to build a peaceful nation.

"Building a peaceful nation free from the worry of war and a safe society where everyday life is secure is the most responsible way to respond to their noble sacrifice and dedication," Lee said.

"Let us repay them by building a nation where democracy and prosperity flourish on the foundation of robust peace — a nation filled with pride and dignity," he added.

The ceremony was attended by about 4,000 attendees, including the bereaved families of four service members killed in the crash of a Navy patrol aircraft last month.

Lee shook hands with each of the bereaved family members and offered words of consolation to the widow of a Navy pilot who died in the fatal crash in the southeastern city of Pohang that killed all four officers aboard, Yonhap news agency reported.

In his address, Lee mentioned the names of the four service members, as well as a firefighter killed during operations on the southern island of Jeju, and expressed his deep condolences.

"The people will clearly remember their devotion," he said.

Also among the attendees were senior officials and politicians, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik; Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae; Park Chan-dae, acting leader of the ruling Democratic Party; and Kim Yong-tae, interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party.

