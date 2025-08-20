South Africa spinner Maharaj reclaims top spot in men’s ODI bowling rankings

Dubai, Aug 20 (IANS) South Africa’s veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings following his match-winning performance in the opening game of the three-match series against Australia in Cairns.

Maharaj, 35, took 5-33 to script a sensational 98-run win for South Africa and was named Player of the Match. That performance has helped him leapfrog India’s Kuldeep Yadav (third place) and Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (second position) to regain the top spot, which he had briefly held in late 2023.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales is another big mover, climbing 17 places to 19th after his stunning 6-18 took the hosts’ to a series-clinching ODI series win over Pakistan. His team-mate, West Indies’ off-spin bowling all-rounder Roston Chase (up seven places to 67th) and Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 18 places to joint-43rd) have also made notable gains.

In the ODI Batting Rankings, West Indies captain Shai Hope rose two places to seventh after making an unbeaten 120 in the final ODI against Pakistan. South Africa’s Aiden Markram (up four places to 21st) and Temba Bavuma (up five to 23rd) have also progressed, while Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh has jumped six spots to 52nd place after making a superb 88.

In the Men’s T20I Rankings, South Africa’s young in-form batter Dewald Brevis has jumped nine places to be 12th amongst batters, following a century and fifty against Australia. For Australia, who won the T20I series 2-1, Marsh and Glenn Maxwell moved up to 25th and 30th after climbing four and ten spots respectively.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Australia pacer Nathan Ellis has climbed three places to ninth place while his teammate Josh Hazlewood has rose two spots to 18th, and South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada has advanced seven places to 37th position.

