South Africa to organise training camp for women's team ahead of series against Bangladesh

Tshwane (South Africa), Nov 3 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday that it will organise a training camp for the women’s team from November 6-10 at the Centre of Excellence in Tshwane, in preparation for their white-ball series against Bangladesh happening from December 3-23.

CSA said 16 players, including 12 of them who featured in the recent home series against New Zealand, will gather for the five-day camp where they will practice and enhance their various skills and take part in scenario sessions seen in a match.

“The purpose of this camp is mainly to touch base again with the players post the two tours that we had (against Pakistan and New Zealand). Most of the players have also been part of domestic cricket, so this will be to make sure we continue with what needs to happen because we have another big tour in three weeks against Bangladesh and it’s a great opportunity for us to reset and make sure we can continue the good work that has been done,” said head coach Hilton Moreeng.

Apart from national team members, there will be players from Women’s National Academy and the U19 players, including Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu and Refilwe Moncho. Young all-rounder Annerie Dercksen returns to the national camp squad for the first time since recovering from a finger injury.

The camp won’t include Suné Luus, who is on annual leave, as well as the trio of Laura Wolvaardt, Chloé Tryon and Marizanne Kapp who are playing the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

“We are always looking to invite young players within the squad because we have enough experience within the camp and with the youngsters coming in, it also helps them see what is needed and slowly start understanding the culture within the team.”

“The biggest thing for us is also to make sure we have enough players in reserve that can come in in case we have injuries or underperformance of players, to make sure the squad stays competitive.”

“With youngsters knocking on the door, it makes it an extremely competitive environment and we are happy to see where we are as a squad with the youngsters coming in, we can only move forward and that makes the environment quite healthy, with what we want to achieve and where we want to go as a team,” added Moreeng.

South Africa claimed a 2-1 ODI series win over New Zealand and tied the five-match T20I series 1-1 after the opening three matches were rained out. They will next take on Bangladesh in three T20Is followed by three ODIs as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 qualification campaign. All six matches will be played across four venues in Benoni, Kimberley, East London and Potchefstroom.

Proteas Women National Camp Squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Refilwe Moncho, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune and Delmi Tucker.

