South Africa gather for specialised skills training camp ahead of women's T20 World Cup

Tshwane (South Africa), Aug 5 (IANS) South Africa women’s team players have gathered in Tshwane for a specialized skills training camp at the CSA Centre of Excellence from August 5-8, which serves as crucial preparation for the team ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, starting on October 3.

Under the guidance of interim head coach Dillon du Preez, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the training camp will be divided into two focused sessions: a bowling camp from August 5-7 and a batting camp from August 6-8. These sessions are designed to fine-tune the players' skills and ensure they are in peak condition for the global tournament.

“After the India tour we took a few weeks off to recover, so our final preparation will officially start this week with a skills camp. The next 6 weeks are crucial for us. We will be playing a lot of warm-up matches with a big focus on our brand of cricket.”

“The split camp this week will iron out a few skill concerns we picked up during our Indian series. This camp will also give us more one-on-one time with the players to work on their skills and make sure they are ready once we get to our warm-up matches.”

“As we get closer to the World Cup, we have narrowed our group and are looking at one or two combinations. We also want to look at our spin options heading to the subcontinent. Paul Adams will be joining us this week and will be working with our spinners,” said du Preez.

The combined training camp squad will largely consist of the squad that recently toured India for a multi-format tour in June and July, along with batter Faye Tunnicliffe and SA U19 players Seshnie Naidu and Miané Smit. The bowling sessions will see the return of young seamer Ayanda Hlubi for the first time since sustaining a groin injury towards the end of last season.

Players missing out on the preparatory camp in the capital city include captain Laura Wolvaardt and experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloé Tryon due to their participation in the ongoing Hundred competition in England. All-rounder Nadine de Klerk will also not attend the camp as she continues her rehabilitation from an Achilles injury incurred at the backend of the T20I series against India.

In the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa, runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament on home soil, are clubbed alongside hosts’ Bangladesh, Scotland, 2016 winners West Indies and 2009 champions England in Group B. They open their tournament on October 3 against England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Proteas Women National Training Camp (Bowling) Player: Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit and Delmi Tucker.

Proteas Women National Training Camp (Batting) Players: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Delmi Tucker, and Faye Tunnicliffe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.