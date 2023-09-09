Sony Sports Network to telecast Rugby World Cup 2023 live on TV in India

Rugby fans in India can now watch the high-octane action of the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on Sony Sports Network.

The Rugby World Cup is being hosted in France for the second time in its history and the matches will be played across nine venues in the country with Paris hosting the final at the Stade de France.

The first game from the storied tournament will see hosts France take on the most successful nation in the tournament, New Zealand in a highly anticipated game.

The Rugby World Cup sees participation from the top rugby union national teams in the world. Held every four years, the 2023 edition of the Rugby World Cup is the tenth edition of the tournament and will see 20-teams compete against each other in France for the coveted trophy. Participating nations include the defending champions South Africa, who will compete against the likes of New Zealand, France, Australia, Scotland, Tonga, Wales, Namibia, amongst others.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Sports Network is known as the premier destination for international marquee sporting events from across the world. The Rugby World Cup 2023 is the biggest and the most prestigious international rugby tournament in the world. Rugby in India has a dedicated following and this is the third successive edition of the Rugby World Cup tournament that we are broadcasting to serve fans in India.”

Alan Gilpin, Chief Executive, World Rugby, said, “We are extremely pleased about the broadcast partnership with Sony Sports Network as the home of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in the Indian sub-continent. Audiences in the region will be offered outstanding and comprehensive coverage of our showcase tournament as they get to witness the tremendous strength, agility, and willpower on display during the tournament.”

Rugby World Cup will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from September 9, 12:45 AM onwards.