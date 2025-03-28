Sonu Nigam relishes Sindhi cuisine as he meets L. K. Advani, daughter Pratibha Advani

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam recently met the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, L. K. Advani and his daughter, Pratibha Advani after his performance at the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

On Friday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in the company of L. K. Advani and Pratibha Advani. The singer shared that he relishes the Sindhi food, and was treated with Sindhi Kadi by Pratibha.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he recollected his memories with them.

He wrote, “Pratibha Advani and L. K. Advani ji have been a part of my life from a very long time and that's why I decided to stay an extra day after my DTU Concert to have lunch with them. Since my mother was brought up amongst Sindhis, Sindhi food has been a major part of our childhood. Pratibha knows it and that's why she very sweetly cooked Sindhi Kadi for me besides Dal Pakvaan. Advani ji, is 97. And he is as beautiful as he's always been. My loved extended family”.

Earlier, Sonu, whose song ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’ became a viral hit recently, had issued clarification on the recent alleged stone pelting incident which happened during his performance at the Delhi Technological University.

The singer took to his Instagram recently, and shared an update as he denied the occurrence of any stone pelting though a few things were hurled at the singer during his performance. These things include a smoking device, and a headgear that goes by the name, “Pookie band”.

The singer shared a picture of himself wearing the pookie band, and also penned a long note in the caption.

He wrote, “Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one Vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest and that's when I was informed about it. I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again”.

“The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie”, he added.

