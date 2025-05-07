Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha’s Hari Ka Om to have premiere at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha, and Raghubir Yadav's father-son saga "Hari Ka Om" have its European Premiere at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2025 as the gala screening on May 7 in London.

The premiere will take place at the historic Regent Street Cinema in London. The film has already had its premiere in Australia, North America, Canada, India.

The film is directed by Harish Vyas, known for Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele. It also stars Ayesha Kapur.

"HARI KA OM is the father-son film we need today, small town India set, deals with isues which occur in nearly every home. It dwells on the fact that without emotional regulation - mistakes can be made by the young & the old,” Anshuman said.

He added: “It's a quintessential generational divide film and I look forward to being in the UK for the screening & the Q/A."

Anshuman portrayed a homosexual man in Vyas's last film "Hum Bhi Akele,” which released in 2021 followed by the animal lover vigilante avatar in the action 2023 film "Lakadbaggha.”

He will now play a middle class boy from Bhopal in "Hari Ka Om".

The director said: "Anshuman is a very simple person but also has a razor sharp film brain. In addition to being a fabulous actor of this generation, he understands all aspects of cinema like very few people I have met. Their chemistry(Raghubir Yadav and Anshuman) is a delight in this film. We are thrilled to be premiering in the UK at such a prestigious platform."

Anshuman's directorial debut "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is also scheduled for a release later this year. Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films, the film is a black comedy thriller. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania.

