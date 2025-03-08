Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘powerful’ look from ‘Jatadhara’ unveiled on Women’s Day

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The makers of “Jatadhara” on the occasion of Women’s Day on Saturday unveiled the first look of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who looks every inch “powerful” in the poster.

Sonakshi in a collaborative post with Zee Studios on Instagram shared the poster of the film. In the poster, the actress is seen in a striking and intense look. She is dressed in elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings. Her makeup is bold, with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, giving her a fierce appearance.

Sonakshi covers part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails, adding to the mysterious and powerful aura.

The tagline on the poster reads, "A Force of Strength and Power," reinforcing the strong and commanding presence she exudes.

The post is captioned: “This Women’s day a beacon of strength and power rises in #Jatadhara! Welcome aboard @aslisona @zeestudiosofficial @zeestudiossouth #UmeshKrBansal @aslisona @pprernaarora @shivin7 #ArunaAgarwal@isudheerbabu @rainanjali @girish.johar @akshaykejriwal@divyavij @pragatideshmukh @ursvamsishekar @aj_abhishekjaiswal @sagarambre_ @bhavinigoswami_@Esskaygee.entertainment

Sonakshi is set to step into the Telugu film industry with “Jatadhara”, which is a mix of action, mythology, and supernatural elements. The journey of Jatadhara began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, attended by key industry figures.

Now, the team is heading deep into the forests of Mount Abu, where an intricate jungle set has been constructed at Maukaa Studios to bring the film’s mystical world to life. The film’s scale and vision promise a visually stunning experience rooted in ancient legend and high-octane action.

Starring Sudheer Babu with debutante Venkat Kalyan directing it, ‘Jatadhara’ is produced by Zee Studios’ Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang.

Co Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre also contribute to the film, working alongside the core team to bring its vision to life. Sonakshi will commence filming on March 10.

