SL v IND: India brace for the start of new era under Gambhir, Suryakumar against Sri Lanka (preview)

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), July 26 (IANS) In the past few years, India’s tour of Sri Lanka has generally been low-key affairs. But this time around, the script has changed as India brace themselves up for the start of a new era when they take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Following their T20 World Cup triumph in June, India saw Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retire from the format on a high, while Rahul Dravid and his formidable coaching staff (barring T. Dilip) also bid adieu. Now under a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav and a new head coach in Gautam Gambhir, India are formally kick-starting their next era.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are also venturing into a new era, with Charith Asalanka as captain and Sanath Jayasuriya being the interim coach. Though they lost Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara before the start of the series, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka are also capable of doing good things as fast bowlers.

The firm focus of this short series will be on Suryakumar the captain, who has led India in seven matches in an interim capacity previously. But with him pipping Hardik Pandya to be India’s new T20I captain, all eyes will be on how Suryakumar shuffles his bowlers, tactic calls, and how he marshals the team in an under-pressure situation.

It was only three years ago that Suryakumar made his T20I debut and his rise in the format has been rapid -– so much so that he topped world rankings and is now being given the chance to lead the side and continue its successful run.

"Every player's dream is to represent India, to do good for India. So that was my first dream. When it is going well, then gradually you think how you can win India in a big tournament, you can win matches.”

"Then another goal comes that if you ever become the captain of India, then it remains in your dream that if you become the captain, then how will you win India after playing against good teams? So this is also another dream that has come true. And it feels good," said Suryakumar in a pre-series press conference.

With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to continue as openers, it will be interesting to see who all make up the rest of the top-order and middle-order, especially in the finishers’ role, which will give clarity into Suryakumar’s leadership style and Gambhir’s coaching vision for this Indian team which also has Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches.

For Sri Lanka, an extremely disappointing group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup meant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga resigned from the top job just six months into the role. His replacement Asalanka recently captained the Jaffna Kings 2024 Lanka Premier League title.

Asalanka was always regarded as a future captain, considering he led Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup in 2016, captained his alma mater in his younger days at Galle, and led the senior team in two T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year.

His main challenge now is to get Sri Lanka in the right direction, with the right set of personnel. With both teams led by new captains and coaches, it means that this time the India-Sri Lanka series can’t be taken lightly due to its various subplots, which is a great change from previous years.

Squads:

India (from): Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.

Sri Lanka (from): Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

The match starts at 7 pm IST on Sony Sports Network.

