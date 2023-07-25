Sixty-yr-old treated for resistant hypertension with RDN therapy

Lucknow, July 25 (IANS) Doctors at Apollomedics Hospital in Lucknow have successfully performed Renal Denervation therapy (RDN) on a 60-year-old man with resistant hypertension (BP) for many years.

The doctors claimed that the RDN is a modern alternative for hypertension management for people who usually take four-five classes of drugs every day but still suffer from high blood pressure.

The patient had been taking multiple anti-hypertensive drugs, but even then, his blood pressure remained as high as 170/100.

The uncontrolled hypertension of his patient made him vulnerable to heart failure, and he had been hospitalized twice.

Dr Gautam Swaroop, interventional cardiologist, said, “Earlier this week, the patient’s blood pressure shot up again, causing a rhythm disorder, and the patient was admitted to our hospital. During the tests, we found that the condition of resistant hypertension had also impacted his kidney function, with creatinine levels at 1. 9, which is way above normal levels. Given his condition, we recommended RDN, which is a life-saving procedure in cases where the BP is uncontrolled even after multiple medications. ”

A small puncture was made from where the catheter is navigated inside the blood vessel to the kidney and the nerves surrounding the blood vessels, known as renal nerves.

The renal nerves are then ablated (heated) using the catheter, causing a reduction in blood pressure levels and reducing the pressure on the kidney, he added.

“The patient recovered a day after the procedure,” he added.

The doctor said that, “Renal denervation therapy is proving to be a ray of hope for patients who suffer from resistant hypertension.”

